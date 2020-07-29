1/1
Vincent W. Behan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vincent's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vincent W. Behan

Villa Hills - Vincent W. Behan of Villa Hills Kentucky passed away at home surrounded by family on Tuesday, July 28. He was a beloved husband to Maria Behan, married for 61 years. He was a loving father to William (Vickie), Robert, Ann (Dave Cook) and Mark (Theresa), and their eight grandchildren, Matthew, Benjamin & Nicholas Cook, Dominick, Madeline, Hannah, Allie, and Krista Behan. Vincent served his country both in the Korean War and then as an FBI agent. He was an avid golfer with two hole in ones to his name. Services for Vincent will be private and in lieu of flowers please send mass cards. You can also make a charitable donation to the https://www.cff.org/ or https:// hearingcharities.org/ Online condolences can be sent to www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 29 to Aug. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved