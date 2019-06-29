|
Violet L. (nee Hicks) McGinnis
Cincinnati - Violet L. McGinnis (nee Hicks) beloved wife of the late Donald McGinnis. Devoted mother of Glenn J. 'Jim' (Sheila) Strunk Jr. of Crossville, TN, Linda S. (Edward) Wolff of Cincinnati and the late Sharon K. Williams. Loving grandmother of Jennifer, Matthew, Edward, Sarah and John and great-grandchildren Michelle, Mary and Violet. Dear sister of Delores Hicks of Cincinnati and the late Evelyn Redmann, Georgia Ilhardt, Mary Short, Faye Burton and Howard Hughes. Also preceded in death by her first husband and children's father, Glenn J. Strunk Sr. Thursday June 27, 2019, peacefully after a long illness, age 95. Mass of Christian Monday July 1, 11:00AM at Our Lady of Victory Church, 810 Neeb Rd. Cinti OH 45233. Visitation in church one hour prior to Mass. Interment Our Lady of Victory Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to , P.O. Box 633597, Cinti, OH 45263 or , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Ralph Meyer & Deters Funeral Home (www.rmdfuneralhome.com) serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 29, 2019