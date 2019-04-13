Services
Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
5501 Montgomery Rd
Norwood, OH 45212
(513) 631-4884
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
5501 Montgomery Rd
Norwood, OH 45212
View Map
Service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
5501 Montgomery Rd
Norwood, OH 45212
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Violet Lawson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Violet Lawson


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Violet Lawson Obituary
Violet Lawson

Madeira - (nee Maddox). Age 83. Passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James Lawson. Devoted mother of Marcia (Bob Coyle) Brooks, Peggy (Chuck Bowling) Denham, James Lawson Jr.; and the late, Deborah (Michael) Cooley, Robert Stephens, Lynn Stephens & Richard Lawson. Loving grandmother of Lisa (Gary) Bauer, Sondra (David) McNutt, Jeff (Jennifer) Brooks, Ryan (Beth) Denham, Megan Denham, Hailey Denham & Jeremy (Robin) Montgomery. Great grandmother of 7. Great-great grandmother of 5. Visitation will be held at Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Home, 5501 Montgomery Rd., Norwood, OH 45212 on Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 5-8pm. Service will be held at the funeral home on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 11am. See vorhisandryan.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now