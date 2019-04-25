|
|
Violet Marie Gay
Covington - Violet Marie Gay (Nee: Byrd), 88, of Florence, KY passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Rosedale Green in Latonia, KY. Violet was born June 27, 1930 in Akron, OH to the late Abner and Pearl Byrd. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Gay, and her granddaughter, Nicole Gay. Violet was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, and she is survived by her loving sons: John W. Gay (Tina) of Florence, KY, and Mel R. Gay (Kim) of Taylor Mill, KY, her beloved grandchildren: Heather Elliot (Chas), Jennifer Batchelor (Josh), Amber Fedyszyn (Chris), and Blake Gay (Emily Riggs), her great grandchildren: Hadley Elliot, DeLaney Batchelor, Remi Batchelor, and Harrison Elliot, and several nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held for Violet on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 5pm to 8pm at Linnemann Funeral Home, 1940 Burlington Pike, Burlington, KY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10AM at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 5876 Veterans Way, Burlington, KY 41005. Burial will be handled in private at Willow View Cemetery in Dayton, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Violet's name to Immaculate Heart of Mary Church at the address listed above or to Rosedale Green at 4250 Glenn Ave, Covington, KY 41015. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 25, 2019