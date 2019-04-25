Services
Linnemann Funeral Home-Burlington
1940 Burlington Pike
Burlington, KY 41005
(859) 727-1250
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Linnemann Funeral Home-Burlington
1940 Burlington Pike
Burlington, KY 41005
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
5876 Veterans Way
Burlington, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Violet Gay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Violet Marie Gay


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Violet Marie Gay Obituary
Violet Marie Gay

Covington - Violet Marie Gay (Nee: Byrd), 88, of Florence, KY passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Rosedale Green in Latonia, KY. Violet was born June 27, 1930 in Akron, OH to the late Abner and Pearl Byrd. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Gay, and her granddaughter, Nicole Gay. Violet was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, and she is survived by her loving sons: John W. Gay (Tina) of Florence, KY, and Mel R. Gay (Kim) of Taylor Mill, KY, her beloved grandchildren: Heather Elliot (Chas), Jennifer Batchelor (Josh), Amber Fedyszyn (Chris), and Blake Gay (Emily Riggs), her great grandchildren: Hadley Elliot, DeLaney Batchelor, Remi Batchelor, and Harrison Elliot, and several nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held for Violet on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 5pm to 8pm at Linnemann Funeral Home, 1940 Burlington Pike, Burlington, KY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10AM at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 5876 Veterans Way, Burlington, KY 41005. Burial will be handled in private at Willow View Cemetery in Dayton, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Violet's name to Immaculate Heart of Mary Church at the address listed above or to Rosedale Green at 4250 Glenn Ave, Covington, KY 41015. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now