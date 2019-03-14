Services
Virgie F. Davis


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Virgie F. Davis Obituary
Virgie F. Davis

Ft. Thomas - Virgie F. Davis, 87, of Ft. Thomas, KY, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. She was born on June 17, 1931 in Elliston, KY, to the late Riley Gross and Lacie Davis. Virgie worked in childcare before moving to a career as a Control Clerk for the IRS. She was a Devoted Jehovah's Witness and was a member of the Ft. Mitchell Congregation of Jehovah's Witness' since 1996. Virgie loved life, people, nature and making art. She is survived by her son: Harold E. (Sandy) Davis; daughters: Bonnie Davis and Patsy (Donnie) Lynn; brothers: Alvin Gross, Louie Gross and Fred Gross; 7 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Per Vergie's wishes there will be no Funeral Services. Memorials are suggested to the Ft. Mitchell Congregation of Jehovah's Witness, 1915 Amsterdam Road, Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 14, 2019
