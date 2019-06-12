Services
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-9590
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
Virgie Irene Gosney


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Virgie Irene Gosney Obituary
Virgie Irene Gosney

Dayton - Virgie Irene Gosney, 91, of Augusta, KY, formerly of Dayton, KY, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Bracken County Nursing and Rehab, Augusta, KY. She was born July 26, 1927 in Butler, KY. Irene was preceded in death by her father, Ernest Gosney Sr; mother, Virgie Abercrombie Gosney; her stepmother, Elizabeth Schafer Gosney; brother, Ernest B. Gosney Jr; two stepsisters, Ruby Plummer and Hilda Torrey; niece, Sue Bartz and a nephew Bill Gosney. She is survived by four nieces: Margie Sheffel, Maggie Gosney, Donna Carter and Louise Chayer; two nephews, Chuck Casson and Gary Casson. Visitation Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the Alexandria Funeral Home, Alexandria, KY from 10:00 AM until time of Funeral Service at 12:00 PM with Bro. David Braun officiating. Interment will follow in the Mount Moriah Cemetery, Butler, KY. Memorials are suggested to the charity of donor's choice. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 12, 2019
