Hopeful Lutheran Church
6430 Hopeful Church Rd
Florence, KY 41042
Graveside service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Hopeful Lutheran Cemetery
6430 Hopeful Road
Florence, KY
Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #1469
5247 Taylor Mill Road
Taylor Mill, KY
Virgil Clegg


1937 - 2019
Virgil Clegg Obituary
Virgil Clegg

Taylor Mill, KY - Clegg, Virgil Norris, passed away on September 11, 2019 at the age of 82 years. Cherished husband to the late Joan Clegg nee Eades, loving father of Dianna (Luis) Heredia and David (Mary) Clegg. Family and friends are welcome at the Graveside Service to be held on Monday, September 23, 2019, 11am at Hopeful Lutheran Cemetery, 6430 Hopeful Road, Florence, KY and that afternoon a Celebration of Life at 1pm with the "show" starting at 1:30pm at the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #1469, 5247 Taylor Mill Road, Taylor Mill, KY. In lieu of flowers Memorial Contributions may be made at Mooseheart/Moosehaven Endowment Fund, www.moosecharities.org. Services provided by Spring Grove Funeral Homes, complete obituary found at www.springgrove.org.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 15, 2019
