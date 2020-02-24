Services
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Walters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia A. Walters

Add a Memory
Virginia A. Walters Obituary
Virginia A. Walters

Cincinnati - (nee Vetter) Beloved wife of the late Howard "Bucky" Walters, loving mother of Kathleen (Barry) Maxwell, Karen Sue (Detlev Ohst) Wyenandt, Carolyn (David) Bussberg, Christine "Tina" (Dennis) Bell, John (Lisa) Walters, Kimberly (Kevin Bertram) Walters and the late Lawrence Walters, mother-in-law of Liz Walters, dear grandmother of Derrick, Bettina, Virginia, Laura, Jennifer, Lawrence, Angela, Devan, Rachael, Alexander, Tyler, Kristen, Charles and great-grandmother of Kaylee, Trenton, Coehn, Allison, Blake, Austin, Isabelle, Ian, Mason, Makayla and Atticus, dear sister of Marilyn (Bill) Vinson, Betty (late Robert) Stone and the late Dorothy (Ralph) Nobbe, aunt of many nieces and nephews. Passed away Sunday February 23, 2020. Visitation will be Thursday, February 27th at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Pike from 5-8PM. Funeral mass will be Friday, February 28th 10AM at St. Dominic Church. Memorials may be made to . www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -