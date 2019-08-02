Services
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Srs. of St. Francis Convent
Oldenburg, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
3:00 PM
Srs. of St. Francis Convent
Oldenburg, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Streit
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Ann O.s.f. Streit Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Ann O.s.f. Streit Sr. Obituary
Virginia Ann, O.S.F. Streit, Sr.

Oldenburg - Age 97 of the Srs. of St. Francis Convent in Oldenburg. Preceded in death by her parents Anna (Nee: Ley) and Frank Streit; sisters Mary Conover, Stella May, Georgiana Poeppelman and brothers Emery and John Streit. Survived by several nieces and nephews. Sr. Virginia taught at several schools in Indiana and Ohio, including St. Bonaventure, St. James, St. Aloysius and St. Bernard in Cincinnati. Visitation is Monday, August 5th, from 1 - 3 p.m. at the convent chapel. Funeral services follow at 3 p.m. with burial in the convent cemetery. For online condolences and complete notice to www.weigelfh.com. Memorials may be made to the Srs. of St. Francis, P.O. Box 100, Oldenburg, IN, 47036 (www.OldenburgFranciscans.org).
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.