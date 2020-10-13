1/1
Edgewood - Virginia Ann "Ginny" Schmidt, 101, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Charter Senior Living in Edgewood. Ginny was born in Cincinnati, OH on November 20, 1918 to the late Charles and Lorretta (Kipper) Ruff. During her life, Ginny was a homemaker and a member of Mary Queen of Heaven Church. She was preceded in death by her husband Howard A. Schmidt, their son Gregory Schmidt, and her brothers Charles and Earl Ruff. She is survived by her loving children Don Schmidt (Chris), Gary Schmidt (Shirley), and Diane Schmidt, grandchildren Andrea Buelterman, Erin Ullery, Michelle Grizzell, and Randy Hamilton, great grandchildren Spencer, Chase, Tanner, Trace, and Brooke, and a great great grandson Rueger. A visitation will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 11am until 12pm at Mary Queen of Heaven Church in Erlanger, KY. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow the visitation. The interment will be at Riverview Cemetery in Aurora, IN. Memorial contributions can be sent to Bluegrass Hospice Care 51 Cavalier Blvd. Suite 200 Florence, KY 41042 or The Alzheimer's Association Greater Cincinnati Chapter 644 Linn St. Suite 1026 Cincinnati, OH 45203. Online condolences can be made at www.Linnemannfuneralhomes.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2020.
