Virginia Block
Wilder - Virginia Laverne Block, 87, of Wilder, passed away on June 26, 2020 at Highlandspring of Ft. Thomas. She was a Clerk with the Kentucky Highway Department before her retirement. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Block, father, Noel Connett, mother, Vivian Connett (nee Jones), daughter, Andrea Henson, brothers, Noel and Myron Connett. Virginia is survived by her son, Brian (Cindy) Brown of Bellevue, KY, daughter, Jennifer (Steve) Arbogast of Wilder, KY, sister, Jane Muirheid, grandson, Chad Brendel, grandson, Nathan Brown, granddaughter, Adrean Henson-Sasher, grandson, Ross Arbogast, granddaughter, Brianna Brown, granddaughter, Jenna Brown, grandson, Evan Brown, 7 great grandchildren. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Wilder - Virginia Laverne Block, 87, of Wilder, passed away on June 26, 2020 at Highlandspring of Ft. Thomas. She was a Clerk with the Kentucky Highway Department before her retirement. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Block, father, Noel Connett, mother, Vivian Connett (nee Jones), daughter, Andrea Henson, brothers, Noel and Myron Connett. Virginia is survived by her son, Brian (Cindy) Brown of Bellevue, KY, daughter, Jennifer (Steve) Arbogast of Wilder, KY, sister, Jane Muirheid, grandson, Chad Brendel, grandson, Nathan Brown, granddaughter, Adrean Henson-Sasher, grandson, Ross Arbogast, granddaughter, Brianna Brown, granddaughter, Jenna Brown, grandson, Evan Brown, 7 great grandchildren. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 28 to Jun. 30, 2020.