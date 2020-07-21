Virginia C. Miller



Batavia - Virginia C. Miller (nee Pies), 92, of Batavia, passed away on July 19, 2020 in Pierce Township. She was born May 6, 1928 in Cincinnati, Ohio, daughter of the late Fred and Alice Pies (nee Fledderman). She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 66 years Harold B. Miller, siblings, Ramona Crume, Loretta Crume, Dolores Augustin, and Mary Pies, son-in-law, Jim Sullivan, and nephews, Joe Pies and John Crume.Virginia was an assembly line worker at Strietmann's Biscuit Company (Keebler) for over 30 years; she enjoyed dancing, karaoke, gardening, and spending time with her family. She is survived by her children, Ken (Cheryl Noakes) Miller, Cathy (Tom) Carney, Bill (Theresa) Miller, Laura Sullivan, Mark (Linda) Miller, Teresa (John) White; grandchildren, Melinda, Kenny, and Travis Miller, Treva and Leah Noakes-Miller, Joel Cordes (Jacque Bischoff), Will (Phebe) Woods, Erin (David) Young, Vanessa Stauss, Mark Anthony and Brandon Miller, Andy and Rebecca White; great-grandchildren, Luke, Ava, Rease, Zoey, Paisley, Jordynn, Jacob, Kendyll, Leigha, Niya, Heaven, Nevaeh, Olivia, and Rachel; great-great-grandchildren, Jaxon, Adeline, and Carter; siblings, Fred Pies, Noreen Thompson, Eleanor Finke, and Bob Pies; numerous nieces and nephews. Friends and family are invited to a visitation at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, 177 W. Main Street, Amelia on Thursday, July 23 from 9:00 - 10:30am. Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, July 23 at St. Louis Church, 210 N. Broadway, Owensville at 11:15am. Interment St. Louis Cemetery.









