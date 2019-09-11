|
Virginia C. "Ginny" Schenck
Highland Heights - Virginia "Ginny" C. Schenck , 88, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 8, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Catherine (nee Simon) Bill and brothers, Bob and Howard Bill. Ginny is survived by her beloved husband of 65 years, Richard "Bud" Schenck, devoted children, Kathy Schenck, Rick (Martie) Schenck, Patty (John) Kappesser, Bob Schenck and Tony Schenck, loving grandchildren, Tina (Andy) Krieg, Carolyn Schenck, Ashley Schenck, Clint Kappesser, Jake Kappesser, Catherine Kappesser, Joy Kappesser and Lindsey Schenck and her great grandchildren, Gwen and Dohr Krieg. Ginny was a very active member at Corpus Christi, loving camping, cooking and most importantly she enjoyed spending time with her family. Visitation at St. Joseph Church (Cold Spring), 4011 Alexandria Pike, on Friday (Sept. 13) from 11:30 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 pm with Fr. Robert Henderson officiating. Burial will take place in the St. Stephen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Milestone, Inc., 12372 Riggs Rd., Independence, Kentucky 41051. Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 11, 2019