Services
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
(859) 431-0072
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mother's of God Church
119 West 6th Street
Covington, KY
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
12:00 PM
Mother's of God Church
119 West 6th Street
Covington, KY
Virginia Cahill Obituary
Virginia Cahill

Ft. Wright - Virginia W. "Ginny" Cahill (nee Weiss) of Ft. Wright, formerly of Villa Hills, passed away at home on January 3, 2020. Ginny graduated from Regina High School and Thomas More College and worked at P&G and Children's Hospital Medical Center. She was a political junky, loved to travel and was a wonderful wife, mother, grandma and friend. As an only child, she really loved and appreciated her girlfriends - God bless you all. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert, "Pete" Cahill. Survivors include sons, Kevin Cahill of Salt Lake City, UT, Mark Cahill of Ft. Wright; daughters Mary (Herb) Johnson of Springhill, FL, Amy (Ben) Schoenbachler of Louisville; grandchildren, Peter, Woody and Michael Schoenbachler, Amber (Greg) Smith, Abbe and Jakob Johnson; great grandchildren Maria, Makayla, Gregory, Leo, Alex and Penelope. Visitation is on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 11:00 AM until the hour of the Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 12:05 PM all in Mother's of God Church, 119 West 6th Street, Covington, KY. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 23 East Ohio St, Suite 304 Chicago, IL60611-3201 or The Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 W 44th St Suite 609, NY 10036. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 3 to Jan. 8, 2020
