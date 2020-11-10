1/1
Virginia Dare Napier Ruby
Virginia Dare Napier Ruby

Williamstown - Virginia Dare Napier Ruby, 61, passed away November 9, 2020 in Williamstown, KY. She was the daughter of the late Walter Patrick and Ella Mae Watts Napier.

She was an Owner of Ruby's Boat Dock on Lake Williamstown in Dry Ridge.

She was survived by her husband, Larry W. Ruby; her son Bryan (Bonnie) Skinner and daughter Ashley (Todd) Gordon of Williamstown; Michele Whitley of Crittenden; Jeremiah Ruby and Shawn Ruby of Dry Ridge; Granddaughter Harper Skinner and soon to be Granddaughter Nova Lynn Gordon; Grandchildren: Kassidy Whitley and Konner Whitley of Georgetown and Carley Ruby and Chelsey Ruby of Crittenden. Also surviving are brothers: Randy (Marcie) Napier of LaFollette, TN; Barry Wade (Gay) Napier of Walton; David Napier of Dry Ridge; Sisters: Mary Adeline King and Becky Napier Hyatt, of Dry Ridge; Lisa (Randy) Napier Godman and Michelle (Gary) Napier Henderson of Berry; and Twin Sister Ella Janette Napier of Villa Hills; numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great great nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services at 12:00 PM, Sat, Nov 14, 2020 at Elliston Stanley Funeral Home, Williamstown with burial at Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation 4:00-8:00PM, Friday, November 13, 2020 and 10:00AM-12:00PM, Saturday.

Memorial donations are suggested to the Cyctic Fibrosis Foundation, c/o Team Chelsey Smiles, 4550 Montgomery Ave., Suite 1100 N, Bethesda, MD 20814; Knoxville Baptist Church, 110 East Fairview Rd., Williamstown, KY 41097 or Walk Ahead for Brain Tumor Cure at UC Medical Center, payable to University of Cincinnati Foundation, P.O. Box 19970, Cincinnati, OH 45219.

www.stanleyfuneralhomes.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home
500 N. Main
Williamstown, KY 41097
859-824-3374
