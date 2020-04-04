|
|
Virginia "Ginny" Elrod
Bright, IN - (nee DeVore), loving wife of the late Burton D. Elrod; dear mother of Thomas (Diane) & Robert (Julie) Elrod; loving grandma of: Mark (Christine Enneking), Jennifer, John (Jenna) & Joseph Elrod, Lindsey (Corey) Gray, Maria (Jason) Christian; beloved great grandma of Drake Elrod & Wesley Gray; dear sister of: Donald DeVore & Dorothy Auten. Also survived by nieces & nephews. Services & Burial will be private at this time. A Celebration of Virginia's life will be held at a later date. If you would like to make a memorial donation in Virginia's memory the family asks that they are made to Mathew 25 Ministries (where she and Burt volunteered regularly) or Reach Out Pregnancy Center through the funeral home. www.braterfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020