|
|
Virginia Garrett
Florence - Virginia Garrett, 93, of Florence, KY passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband: Joseph Garrett, and her brother: Urban Lageman. Virginia is survived by her loving daughter: Mary Ann Wagner (Tom), her beloved grandchildren: Mike Wagner (Kelly), Kathleen Cetrulo (Dan), and Tony Wagner (Kim), and her dear great grandchildren: William, Andrew and John Wagner, Dominic and Emma Claire Cetrulo, and Clare Wagner. Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Virginia on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 10AM at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 5876 Veterans Way, Burlington, KY 41005. Burial will take place following the Mass at Mother of God Cemetery in Covington, KY. Memorial contributions can be made to Mary Rose Mission at 272 Main Street, Florence, KY 41042. Linnemann Funeral Homes is handling the services and online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 24, 2019