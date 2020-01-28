Services
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
513-521-7800
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
chapel of Mason Christian Village
411 Western Row Road
Mason, OH
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:30 AM
chapel of Mason Christian Village
411 Western Row Road
Mason, OH
Virginia Gray "Ginny" Fein Obituary
Mt. Healthy - Virginia "Ginny" Gray Fein. Beloved wife of the late Harold R. Fein. Dear mother of Jim (Diane), Tom (Linda), Rick (Nan) Fein and the late Nancy Wiggins. Loving grandmother of Jennifer (Jim) Paul, Jeff (Dana) Wiggins, Casey (Ben) Fahrer, Mike (Kelly) Fein and 10 great grandchildren. Devoted sister of Shirley Irvin and the late Ruth Doughman, Robert, Wilbur and Donald Gray. Sister in law of Betty Siechrist and Nancy Gray. Passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020. Age 97 years. Mrs. Fein was a longtime resident of Mt. Healthy. Visitation will be held at the chapel of Mason Christian Village, 411 Western Row Road, Mason, OH (45040) on Friday, January 31 from 10 AM until time of funeral service at 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Mason Christian Village. Neidhard Young Funeral Home in Mt. Healthy serving the family. Condolences may be sent to

Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
