Martin Wilson Funeral Home
700 West Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7452
Virginia H. (Ginny) Whitehead


1927 - 2019
Virginia H. (Ginny) Whitehead Obituary
Virginia H. (Ginny) Whitehead

LaFollette, TN - Virginia H. (Ginny) Whitehead, age 91 of LaFollette, TN went home to be with the Lord on Monday, January 28, 2019. Ginny was born on August 25, 1927 in Falmouth, KY. She was a graduate of Falmouth High School and remained a resident of the town until 1974. She had a strong faith and was active local civic organizations, the Falmouth Christian Church and later, the Fort Mitchell Baptist Church.

Ginny married Bill Whitehead on December 29, 1950 and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was devoted to her family, loved books, movies, chocolate and travels around the world with Bill.

Prior to living in LaFollette, Ginny and Bill resided in Fort Mitchell and Union, KY, and Naples, FL.

She is preceded in death by her parents Virgie and Annie Holmes, sisters Mildred Tidings and Dorothy Gallagher, and her loving husband of sixty-eight years.

Ginny is survived by daughter Marcie Napier and husband Randy of LaFollette; sons Tom Whitehead and wife Nancy of Minneapolis, MN and David Whitehead of Park Hills, KY; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Visitation was held Saturday, February 2, 2019 in the chapel of Martin Wilson Funeral Home followed by service at 12:00 PM.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 17, 2019
