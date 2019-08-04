Services
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
(513) 385-0511
For more information about
Virginia Hughes
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart's Marian Room
177 Siebenthaler Ave
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Hughes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia "Ginny" Hughes


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Virginia "Ginny" Hughes Obituary
Virginia "Ginny" Hughes

Cincinnati - Virginia "Ginny" Hughes (nee Hathorn), beloved wife of the late James G. Hughes. Loving mother of Carolyn (the late Kenny) Roll, Jim (Janet) Hughes, Rick Hughes, Kathy (Rick) Wilking, and Dave Hughes. Devoted grandmother of Chris (Angie) Wilking, Tyler (Carey) Rothschild, Kelly (Andrew) Cush, Karyn Roll, Erika (Andy) Cale, Amy (Justin) Woods, Molly (William) Silvers, and A.J. (fiancée Jessica) Hughes. Doting great-grandmother of 14. Passed away Thursday, August 1st, 2019. Age 97. Visitation Fri. Aug. 9th, from 9AM-11AM in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart's Marian Room, 177 Siebenthaler Ave. (45215). Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11AM in the Church proper. In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to the Jeffrey G. Hoeh Memorial Fund, 5809 Gold Dust Drive, (45247) or to , P.O. Box 633597 (45263). Mihovk-Rosenacker serving the family. www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now