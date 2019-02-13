|
Virginia Hurtt
Edgewood - Virginia E. "Jinnie" Hurtt. Beloved wife of the late Paul R. Hurtt. Devoted mother of Ken (Connie) Hurtt, Dave (Rhonda) Hurtt, Tom (Angel) Hurtt and the late Kathy Hurtt. Loving grandmother of 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Don (Sheila) Stieritz and Steve (Dennie) Stieritz. Passed away Monday, February 11, 2019 at the age 87 years. Visitation Thursday, February 14th from 9:30 am until time of Mass of Christian Burial, 10:30 am at St. Pius X Church, 348 Dudley Rd. Edgewood, KY 41017. Interment St. Stephen Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by a memorial contribution to Redwood School, 71 Orphanage Rd. Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017. Middendorf Funeral Home assisting the family. Online condolences at www.middendorf-funeralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019