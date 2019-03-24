Services
Baird Funeral Home
555 N. Market St.
Troy, OH 45373
937-339-2602
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Baird Funeral Home
555 N. Market St.
Troy, OH 45373
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Baird Funeral Home
555 N. Market St.
Troy, OH 45373
View Map
- - Virginia (Ginni) Hutchison Bazler, age 86, loving sister, aunt, community leader and passionate supporter of The Ohio State University, passed away peacefully at StoryPoint in Troy, Ohio on March 20, 2019. Ginni was born on September 27, 1932 in Columbus, Ohio to Chester S. Hutchison and Virginia (Black) Hutchison. She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband and true love, Frank E. Bazler. Ginni is survived by sister, Nancy Richard, 1 niece and 3 nephews and numerous loving relatives.

Family will receive friends on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 12:00pm - 2:00pm at Baird Funeral Home, 555 N. Market Street, Troy, OH 45373, where funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm with burial following at Riverside Cemetery, Troy. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Ohio State University, c/o Virginia Hutchison Bazler Scholarship Fund (#600383), College of Education and Human Ecology, 172 Arps Hall, 1945 N. High Street, Columbus, Ohio 43210. A full obituary can be viewed and condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 24, 2019
