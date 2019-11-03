Services
Stith Funeral Homes
2988 Phyllis Ct
Hebron, KY 41048
(859) 689-9980
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Stith Funeral Homes
2988 Phyllis Ct
Hebron, KY 41048
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Stith Funeral Homes
2988 Phyllis Ct
Hebron, KY 41048
View Map
Burlington - Virginia L. Collier, 85, of Burlington, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019. She was a cook for Kelly Elementary, loved to square dance with her husband, Albert and enjoyed traveling with her sister, Adele. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Albert Collier; children, Albert (Debbie) Collier, Ronnie (Kathy) Collier, Darlene Collier and Tina (William) Fordyce; 7 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; siblings, Adele Eggleston, Butch Brunner and Yolunda Martin. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 6 from 10AM to 1PM with funeral services following at 1PM at Stith Funeral Homes 2988 Phyllis Ct., Hebron, KY 41048. Burial will be in Petersburg Cemetery, Petersburg, KY. Memorials can be made to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Online condolences www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019
