Virginia L. Cushard
1929 - 2020
Virginia L. Cushard

Green Township - (Nee Harmeyer) Beloved wife of the late Carl J. Cushard for 60 years. Loving mother of Jeffrey (Margaret) CUSHARD and Christine (Bob) Jung. Devoted grandmother of Brian (Jamie) Cushard, Amie (Steve) Hunsche, Lauren (Tommy) McGrath, Liesl (Mike) Tatarowicz, Allison (Matt) Warner and great grandmother of Emma, Ella, Cole, Charlotte, Marlea, Patrick, Brody, Mae, Luke, Will, Bobby, Parker and Teddy. Dear sister of the late Tom (Claire), Jerry (Vivian) and Charlie (Mae) Harmeyer. Also survived by her many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Passed away surrounded by her family on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 91 years of age. Visitation at MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Bridgetown Rd., on TUESDAY from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM. Followed by Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of the Visitation Church, 3172 South Rd., at 10:00 AM. Memorials may be made to Our Daily Bread, 1730 Race St., Cincinnati, OH 45202 or to St. Vincent de Paul, 1125 Bank St., Cincinnati, OH 45214. www.bjmeyer.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Visitation
08:00 - 09:30 AM
Meyer Funeral Home and Crematory
SEP
1
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Visitation Church
SEP
1
Burial
11:15 AM
St. Joseph Cemetery-W 8th and Seton
Funeral services provided by
B.J. Meyer Sons Overlook Memorial Center
4841 Glenway Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 921-0117
