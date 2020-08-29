Virginia L. Cushard
Green Township - (Nee Harmeyer) Beloved wife of the late Carl J. Cushard for 60 years. Loving mother of Jeffrey (Margaret) CUSHARD and Christine (Bob) Jung. Devoted grandmother of Brian (Jamie) Cushard, Amie (Steve) Hunsche, Lauren (Tommy) McGrath, Liesl (Mike) Tatarowicz, Allison (Matt) Warner and great grandmother of Emma, Ella, Cole, Charlotte, Marlea, Patrick, Brody, Mae, Luke, Will, Bobby, Parker and Teddy. Dear sister of the late Tom (Claire), Jerry (Vivian) and Charlie (Mae) Harmeyer. Also survived by her many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Passed away surrounded by her family on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 91 years of age. Visitation at MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Bridgetown Rd., on TUESDAY from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM. Followed by Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of the Visitation Church, 3172 South Rd., at 10:00 AM. Memorials may be made to Our Daily Bread, 1730 Race St., Cincinnati, OH 45202 or to St. Vincent de Paul, 1125 Bank St., Cincinnati, OH 45214.