Services
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
(859) 431-0072
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
Service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
Virginia L. Lewis

Covington - Virginia L. Lewis, 77, passed away on Tuesday, October 2, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood. She loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. Virginia is preceded in death by her husband, Omar "Pappy" Lewis; daughter, Natalie Renee Stilt; brothers, Larry Prues, Don (Margie) Prues, Dick Prues, Bob Prues, Ralph Prues, Bill (Judy) Prues; sisters, Marion Burnett, Dorothy (Dick) Kamp and step-sons, Omar Lewis Jr. and Bobby Lewis. Survivors include her sons, Delfred Stilt II of Covington, Wernher (Cindy) Stilt of Melbourne, Fred (Barbara) Stilt of Longwood, Florida; daughters, Virginia (Steve) Roberts of Ludlow, Della Maria Lewis of Covington, Kathy (Cecil) Taylor of Morningview, Jaqueline Jennings of Indianapolis; step-sons, Gerald Lewis, Barry Lewis, Dennis Lewis, Willie Lewis, Daryl Lewis; step-daughter, Darlene Coldiron; 21 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and lifetime dearest friend Linda Mullins of Covington. Visitation is on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 10:00AM to the hour of S ervice at 12:00 Noon all in Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home, 316 Elm Street, Ludlow, Kentucky 41016. Interment in Independence Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee, 38105. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019
