|
|
Virginia L. Robinson Mardis
Dayton - Virginia L. Robinson Mardis, age 79. Resident of Dayton, OH formerly of West Covington, KY. Passed to her eternal home on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at the Englewood Health and Rehab Center, Dayton, OH. She was a homemaker, loving mother and grandmother. Preceded in death by her: husband Robert Joseph Mardis, Sr. (March 31, 2006), daughter Diane Elliott and parents Fred and Elizabeth Held Robinson. She is survived by her: daughter Deborah (Chester) Strole and son Robert Joseph (Edie) Mardis, Jr.; 11-grandchildren and 9-great grandchildren. Visitation for friends and family will be from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM Friday, July 12th at the Allison & Rose Funeral Home, Robbins Street and Madison Avenue, Covington, KY. No Service. Interment St. Mary Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, KY. On-line condolences may be direct to www.allisonrosefuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from July 11 to July 12, 2019