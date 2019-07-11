Services
Allison & Rose Funeral Home Inc
1021 Madison Avenue
Covington, KY 41011
(859) 261-0146
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Allison & Rose Funeral Home
1021 Madison Ave.
Covington, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Mardis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia L. Robinson Mardis

Add a Memory
Virginia L. Robinson Mardis Obituary
Virginia L. Robinson Mardis

Dayton - Virginia L. Robinson Mardis, age 79. Resident of Dayton, OH formerly of West Covington, KY. Passed to her eternal home on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at the Englewood Health and Rehab Center, Dayton, OH. She was a homemaker, loving mother and grandmother. Preceded in death by her: husband Robert Joseph Mardis, Sr. (March 31, 2006), daughter Diane Elliott and parents Fred and Elizabeth Held Robinson. She is survived by her: daughter Deborah (Chester) Strole and son Robert Joseph (Edie) Mardis, Jr.; 11-grandchildren and 9-great grandchildren. Visitation for friends and family will be from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM Friday, July 12th at the Allison & Rose Funeral Home, Robbins Street and Madison Avenue, Covington, KY. No Service. Interment St. Mary Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, KY. On-line condolences may be direct to www.allisonrosefuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from July 11 to July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now