Virginia L. Toepfert (nee Singleton)
Fairmont - Virginia L. Toepfert (nee Singleton). Beloved wife of the late Nicholas L. Toepfert. Devoted mother of the late Sheri Ritter, Nicholas B. (Nancy) Toepfert, Lori A. (Brian) Clemens West , and April (Jaimie) Gibson. Loving sister of Robert (Martha) Singleton, the late Tony (Doreen) Singleton, Irene Kennedy, the late Norma Shock and the late Kay Decker. Also survived by 9 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Virginia passed away on March 31, 2020 at the age of 84 years. Services will be private. Interment at Arlington Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the . Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com . Paul R. Young (Mt. Healthy) assisting the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020