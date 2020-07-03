1/1
Virginia Lee "Ginny" (Applegate) Cole
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia "Ginny" Lee (nee Applegate) Cole

Mariemont - Virginia "Ginny" Lee Cole (nee Applegate) of Mariemont, died Mon. June 29, 2020 at the age of 93. Wife of the late Captain Thomas Eugene Cole USMC, mother of the late Kimberly Ann Cole, dear grandmother of Lyte Cole and Faith Cole (Travis) Hall, great-grandmother of Paige Cole (her mother Natasha Underwood) and Eugene and Kimberly Hall. A Private Graveside Service was held at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials to Hospice of Cincinnati. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved