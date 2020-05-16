Virginia Lee Conley
Taylor Mill, KY - Virginia Lee "Ginny" Conley, 81, of Taylor Mill, KY passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020. She was a filing clerk with the IRS, a member of Taylored with Time Community Group, attended Lakeside Christian Church in Taylor Mill, KY and was a 1957 graduate of Holmes High School. Ginny was raised and preceded in death by her wonderful aunt and uncle: Arline and Jack Ginn. She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years: Mike Conley; daughter: Arlina Louise "Sissy" Conley; sons: Danney Conley and Mark D. (Debbie) Conley; cousins: Edward and Alene Ginn; grandchildren: Christopher (Destiny) Conley, Kendra Conley, Nick Conley and Tracie Borgman and great-grandchildren: Josh Borgman and Nadia Goodman. Public visitation will be on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 from 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Connley Brothers Funeral Home, 11 East Southern Avenue, Covington (Latonia), KY 41015. A private Memorial Service will be held for the family. The family would like to say a special thank you to Dr. Colleen Darnell, Kendall Diebold and Heaven Sent Care. Memorials are suggested to St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 South Loop Road, Edgewood, KY 41017. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 16 to May 18, 2020.