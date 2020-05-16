Virginia Lee Conley
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia Lee Conley

Taylor Mill, KY - Virginia Lee "Ginny" Conley, 81, of Taylor Mill, KY passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020. She was a filing clerk with the IRS, a member of Taylored with Time Community Group, attended Lakeside Christian Church in Taylor Mill, KY and was a 1957 graduate of Holmes High School. Ginny was raised and preceded in death by her wonderful aunt and uncle: Arline and Jack Ginn. She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years: Mike Conley; daughter: Arlina Louise "Sissy" Conley; sons: Danney Conley and Mark D. (Debbie) Conley; cousins: Edward and Alene Ginn; grandchildren: Christopher (Destiny) Conley, Kendra Conley, Nick Conley and Tracie Borgman and great-grandchildren: Josh Borgman and Nadia Goodman. Public visitation will be on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 from 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Connley Brothers Funeral Home, 11 East Southern Avenue, Covington (Latonia), KY 41015. A private Memorial Service will be held for the family. The family would like to say a special thank you to Dr. Colleen Darnell, Kendall Diebold and Heaven Sent Care. Memorials are suggested to St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 South Loop Road, Edgewood, KY 41017. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 16 to May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
20
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Connley Brothers Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Connley Brothers Funeral Home
11 E Southern Ave
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 431-2241
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved