Virginia Lee Humberd Seward
Corinth - Virginia Lee Humberd Seward, 77, a Corinth resident, died Saturday May 30, 2020 at her residence after a long and courageous battle with ALS. Born in Kansas City, Missouri on June 24, 1942, she was the daughter of the late William C. and Virginia Young Humberd.

Virginia was a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force, where she earned the rank of Captain while serving as a Registered Nurse during the Vietnam War. She later served as a nurse for St. Elizabeth - Fort Thomas. While living in the northern Kentucky area, she was active in the ministries of St. Pious Catholic Church and volunteered at VAMC in Cincinnati upon retirement. She was currently a member of St. William Catholic Church in Williamstown.

Survivors include one daughter: Karen (Bud) Gordon of Corinth, KY; one son: Jason C. Seward of Sarasota, FL;

Visitation will be June 8, 2020 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at St. William Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30. Interment will follow in KVC-N, with arrival scheduled at 12 Noon.

Memorial contributions may be made in Mrs. Seward's memory to ALS Association, in care of Stanley Funeral Homes

P.O. Box 130 Williamstown, KY 41097.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
