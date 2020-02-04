Services
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
241 Fairfield Ave
Bellevue, KY 41073
(859) 491-4500
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Wormald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Lee "Ginny" Wormald

Add a Memory
Virginia Lee "Ginny" Wormald Obituary
Virginia Lee "Ginny" Wormald

Erlanger - Virginia Lee "Ginny" Wormald, 94, of Erlanger and formerly of Bellevue and Dayton, passed away on Saturday, February 1st at the Village Care Center, Erlanger. As a young mother, Ginny volunteered as a Den leader for the Cub Scouts and was also a member of the Bellevue Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. Her hobbies included cooking, cleaning and reading books. Some of Ginny's favorite sayings included "I love my coffee" and "Oh boy!". Above all, she considered raising her family and being a great mother & wife as her greatest achievement in life. Ginny was preceded in death by loving husband, Jack Wormald; her son, Steve; brother, Ray Baldwin and sister, Dorothy Baldwin Wood. She is survived by her sons, Mark (Angie) & Jack (Mary) Wormald; daughter, Cynthia (the late Randy Dean) Murray; 6 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m., with a Memorial Service to follow at 6 p.m., Friday, February 7th at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Bellevue. Ginny will be laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate. Memorials are suggested to the Village Care Center, 2990 Riggs Rd., Erlanger, KY 41018 or First Baptist Church of Bellevue, 332 Prospect St., Bellevue, KY 41073. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -