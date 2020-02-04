|
Virginia Lee "Ginny" Wormald
Erlanger - Virginia Lee "Ginny" Wormald, 94, of Erlanger and formerly of Bellevue and Dayton, passed away on Saturday, February 1st at the Village Care Center, Erlanger. As a young mother, Ginny volunteered as a Den leader for the Cub Scouts and was also a member of the Bellevue Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. Her hobbies included cooking, cleaning and reading books. Some of Ginny's favorite sayings included "I love my coffee" and "Oh boy!". Above all, she considered raising her family and being a great mother & wife as her greatest achievement in life. Ginny was preceded in death by loving husband, Jack Wormald; her son, Steve; brother, Ray Baldwin and sister, Dorothy Baldwin Wood. She is survived by her sons, Mark (Angie) & Jack (Mary) Wormald; daughter, Cynthia (the late Randy Dean) Murray; 6 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m., with a Memorial Service to follow at 6 p.m., Friday, February 7th at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Bellevue. Ginny will be laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate. Memorials are suggested to the Village Care Center, 2990 Riggs Rd., Erlanger, KY 41018 or First Baptist Church of Bellevue, 332 Prospect St., Bellevue, KY 41073. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020