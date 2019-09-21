|
Virginia Lehman Davis-Collins
Taylor Mill - Virginia Lehman Davis-Collins Of Taylor Mill passed away peacefully Wednesday September 18, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospice. Preceded by her first husband Larry Davis(1973) and her second husband James Collins(1989). Virginia was a member of Latonia Christian Church, a Ky Colonel and a Rose Bud Eastern Star for over 60 years. Virginia loved her dog Sara like she was her child, along with all animals and helped rescue many by taking in strays herself and being involved with rescue organizations around Northern Kentucky. Virginia carried several jobs at various places including Weber's Dental Lab, Value City and P&G. She liked to go out to eat with her friends and spending time watching the birds and animals in her back yard. Visitation for Virginia will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home in Taylor Mill at 11 Am on Monday September 23, 2019 with Services and burial to immediately follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. You may leave condolences at www.floralhillsfuneralhomememorialgardens.com. Memorial contributions suggested to the Trixie Foundation.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019