Virginia Lewis
Cincinnati - Virginia "Ginny" B. (nee Haddix), passed away with family by her side July 12, 2019. Age 82. She was born March 5, 1937 in Norwood, Ohio to the late Tom and Kathryn Haddix. Caring sister of Una Wirthlin and Rita Spencer the late Tom and John Haddix, loving mother of Toni (Ron) Shinkle, Tom Lewis, Teri Capozzolo, Tammy (Ray) Wahlert and Tracey (Mike) Dorsey. Cherished grandmother of 7 and great-grandmother of 2. Ginny was a long time resident of Reading Ohio. She was employed by General Electric for 36 years and was with Miami University for 14 years. Memorial gathering will be held Tues. July 16th, 2019 at 10:00AM at Rest Haven Memorial Park, Park View Mausoleum, 10209 Plainfield Rd. (45242). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes serving the family. www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 14, 2019