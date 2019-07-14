Services
MIHOVK ROSENACKER FUNERAL HOME - Cincinnati
5527 CHEVIOT RD
Cincinnati, OH 45247
513-385-0511
For more information about
Virginia Lewis
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Rest Haven Memorial Park, Park View Mausoleum
10209 Plainfield Rd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Lewis


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Virginia Lewis Obituary
Virginia Lewis

Cincinnati - Virginia "Ginny" B. (nee Haddix), passed away with family by her side July 12, 2019. Age 82. She was born March 5, 1937 in Norwood, Ohio to the late Tom and Kathryn Haddix. Caring sister of Una Wirthlin and Rita Spencer the late Tom and John Haddix, loving mother of Toni (Ron) Shinkle, Tom Lewis, Teri Capozzolo, Tammy (Ray) Wahlert and Tracey (Mike) Dorsey. Cherished grandmother of 7 and great-grandmother of 2. Ginny was a long time resident of Reading Ohio. She was employed by General Electric for 36 years and was with Miami University for 14 years. Memorial gathering will be held Tues. July 16th, 2019 at 10:00AM at Rest Haven Memorial Park, Park View Mausoleum, 10209 Plainfield Rd. (45242). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes serving the family. www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now