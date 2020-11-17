Virginia Lindsey (nee Parks)
Cincinnati - Passed away on November 13, 2020 at the age of 106. Beloved wife of Everett C. Lindsey, loving mother of Barbara L. (David) Deimer and James E. (Judy) Lindsey, adoring grandmother to Kurt Deimer, LeAnne Deimer Indrieri, Scott Lindsey, Steven Lindsey, Stacey Lindsey Musser, Cindy Hodson, Julie Stellner and David Carpenter. Great-grandmother to 23 and great-great grandmother of 1. Virginia was greatly loved and admired by all who knew her. She resided at Twin Towers for the past 3 years. Virginia touched many lives during her 106 years. Family and friends were very important to her and she was fortunate to maintain contact with so many well into her 100 years. She will be truly missed. A graveside service will take place at Arlington Memorial Gardens 2145 Compton Rd., Mt. Healthy, on Saturday, November 21st, at 2PM. All who wish to attend please gather at the Family Gathering area at 1:45PM. Memorial Donations may be made to The L Foundation, for cancer research. The L Foundation was created to honor the life of her granddaughter LeAnne. lfoundation.com
