Ft. Thomas - Virginia Louise Everman, 79, of Fort Thomas, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 25, 2020. She was passionate about her work as decorator for Macy's department store. She enjoyed beautifying the world around her by crafting, painting and decorating. She and her daughter spent weekends at craft fairs, outlets and small stores searching for hidden treasures. She loved gardening and taking vacations with her husband, Bob but most importantly, she loved spending time with her grandson, Ethan. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert William and Bertha Carol (nee Grant) Fritsch. Virginia is survived by her beloved husband of 57 years, Robert Audrey Everman, her devoted daughter, Ame (Doug) Everman-Doty, her loving grandson, Ethan Doty and her siblings, Bobbi (Dick) Criss, Nita Barrett, Melody (Rob) Elfers, Patti (Doug) Palmer, Theresa Fritsch, Glenn Robin Fritsch and Angel Fritsch. In light of COVID-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Virginia's Life will be held at a later date for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association, Inc., 912 Killian Hill Rd. S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047. Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 26 to May 3, 2020
