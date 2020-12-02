1/1
Virginia M. Deyer
Age 89, of Cincinnati, OH, died on 11-25-20, at Mason Christian Village. She was born in Janesville, WI on May 3, 1931, to Lester Faye and Emma (Wistrom/Sorenson) Terry. She married Duane Deyer on February 10, 1951, who preceded her in death on July 15, 1979. After graduating from JHS "Ginny" worked at the Janesville Gazette and General Motors in Janesville to help put her husband through University of Wisconsin. She was proud to play that role in Duane's future success at GM. Ginny devoted herself to home and family. She raised four children, moving with her husband's job from Janesville to Flint, MI, and Cincinnati, OH. Ginny lovingly supported her husband through a heart transplant, one of the first in the U.S. Ginny enjoyed playing piano, gardening, and traveling with her children. She was the best of grandmas and a favorite aunt. Survivors include daughters Kathleen (Deyer) Bolduc (Wallace), Julie (Deyer) Slaughterbeck (Gary), son Daniel Deyer, 8 grandsons, 1 granddaughter, 1 granddaughter-of-heart and 1 great grandson; her brother Jack (Jutta) Terry, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Duane Deyer, and son David Deyer; her parents Lester Faye and Emma Terry; sisters Margaret Terry, Jane (Terry) Shumway, Mary (Terry) Grandle, brothers Martin (Bernice) Terry, and Kenneth (Grace and Joanne) Terry. Memorial service will be Thursday, December 10, 2020, 10:30 AM, College Hill Presbyterian Church. Donations may be made to The Christian Benevolent Association Compassionate Care Fund, or Alzheimer's Association. www.vittstermeranderson.com serving the family.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
