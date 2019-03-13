Services
Bolton & Lunsford Funeral Home
3042 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-4059
Virginia M. (Tumey) Kell

Cincinnati - Virginia M. (nee Tumey) Kell beloved wife of the late Russell Lee Brown, devoted mother of her sons, Gayle R. Kell and the late Robert D. Kell and Michael Kell, loving grandmother of Amy Jo (Jamie) and Carly (Justin) and great grandmother of Grayson and Olivia, dear sister of Billie Tumey (Nookie) and the late Clinton Tumey, Leonard Tumey, William "Bulger" Tumey, Junior Tumey, Beulah Brown and James Tumey, loving aunt of several nieces and nephews. Passed away Friday, March 8, 2019 at the age 91 years. Private- No Services. Donations in lieu of flowers to: U.C. Transplant Liver Fund, 231 Albert Sabin Way, Cincinnati, Ohio 45267-0558, ATTN: Patricia Williams. Bolton & Lunsford Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 13, 2019
