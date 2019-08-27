Services
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
513-521-7800
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
Service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
Virginia M. Schumann


1923 - 2019
Virginia M. Schumann Obituary
Virginia M. Schumann

Cincinnati - SCHUMANN, Virginia M. (nee Schneider) - Beloved wife of the late Robert "Duke" Schumann; Devoted aunt of Gary (Sue) Braunwart, Shirl (Paul) Young, Jr., Jim (Marti) Schumann, Tom (Peggy) Schumann and Patty (John) Richter; Virginia passed away on Saturday August 24, 2019 at the age of 96; Visitation will be held at the Neidhard Young Funeral Home 7401 Hamilton Ave. Mt. Healthy on Thursday from1:00 P.M. until time of service at 2:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the , Greater Cincinnati Chapter 644 Linn Street Suite 1026 Cincinnati, Ohio 45203 or to the -Cincinnati Donor Development 3229 Burnet Avenue Cincinnati, OH 45229; Condolences may be sent to www.neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 27, 2019
