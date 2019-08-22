Services
Connley Brothers Funeral Home
11 E Southern Ave
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 431-2241
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Benedict Church
338 East 17th. Street
Covington, KY
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Virginia M. "Ginny" Warken


1923 - 2019
Virginia M. "Ginny" Warken Obituary
Virginia "Ginny" M. Warken

Latonia - Virginia "Ginny" M. Warken, 95, of Latonia, KY passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. She worked at Wadsworth Electric and later retired as a stenographer with Great American Insurance. Ginny was a member of St. Benedict Parish and the former Holy Cross 50/50 Club. She was preceded in death by her parents: Bernard and Marie Klausing; husband: Norbert M. Warken and brother: Pete Klausing. Ginny is survived by her son: Jim (Kathy) Warken; daughters: Pam (Allan) Darpel, Betsy (Bill) Farris and Sue (Bill) Neidenbach; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Visitation will be at St. Benedict Church, 338 East 17th. Street, Covington, KY 41014 on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 9:00 A.M. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 A.M. Interment: St. John Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or St. Elizabeth Healthcare Hospice, 483 South Loop Road, Edgewood, KY 41017. Connley Brothers Funeral Home, Latonia, KY is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019
