Virginia Marie (nee' Jordan) Hewitt
Virginia Marie (nee' Jordan) Hewitt, age 92, passed away on January 15, 2020. She was the cherished daughter of the late Floyd and Marie Jordan, beloved mother of Stephen (Shirley Ritter) Hewitt and Laura (Steven) Zuiderveen and dear sister of Jean Jordan Hileman, the late William Jordan, and the late Floyd Jordan. Virginia was an Elementary School teacher. A Celebration of Life service will take place on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 8 PM at Craver Riggs Funeral Home and Crematory, 529 Main St., Milford OH 45150, where family and friends will be received from 6 PM until the hour of service. Committal Services will be private. Please share memories at www.craver-riggs.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020