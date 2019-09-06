Services
Latonia - Virginia "Ginny" McGlone, 100, of Latonia, KY, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019. She was a retired Personnel Management Specialist for the V.A. Hospital in Cincinnati. Ginny was a member of Holy Cross Church, a volunteer at the V.A. Nursing Home in Fort Thomas and was affiliated and volunteered at the Baker Hunt Foundation. She was very talented in leathercraft and enjoyed traveling, Alaska being her favorite destination. Ginny was also a loving caregiver to her family. She was preceded in death by a niece: Patricia Overbeck. Ginny is survived by her nephews: Daniel (Judy) Terrell, John (Terry) McGlone and Dale Overbeck; niece: Ann (Jeff) Williams; great-nephew: Matthew Overbeck; great-nieces: Kris (Christian) Lopez, Kelly (Drew) Metz and Katelyn McGlone and 2 great-great-nieces: Chole and Sasha. Visitation will be on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM at Holy Cross Church. Memorials are suggested to Holy Cross Church, 3612 Church Street, Latonia, KY 41015. Entombment: St. Mary Cemetery. Connley Brothers Funeral Home is Serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 6, 2019
