|
|
Virginia Pauline Nortman (nee Thoroughman)
White Oak - Virginia Pauline Nortman (nee Thoroughman). Beloved wife of the late Virgil A. Nortman for 62 years. Devoted mother of David A. (Cathy) Nortman, the late Karen Mann, Marilyn Lee, Thomas Nortman, and James (Katie) Nortman. Also survived by 9 grandchildren & 13 great-grandchildren. Virginia passed away on January 18, 2020 at the age of 94 years. Visitation will be held at Saint Ann Catholic Church, 2900 W. Galbraith Rd., Groesbeck, OH 45239 on Wednesday, January 22nd from 10 AM until 11 AM, followed by Mass of Christian Burial. Interment to follow at St. Mary Cemetery (Mt. Healthy). Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com . Paul R. Young Funeral Home (Mt. Healthy) entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020