|
|
Virginia Pfalzgraf
Virginia V. "Ginny" Pfalzgraf (nee VanLieu), beloved wife of the late R. Richard Pfalzgraf, loving mother of Robert (Gail) Pfalzgraf, Ellen (Chuck) Gundrum and John (Billi-Jo) Pfalzgraf, cherished grandmother of Emily (Matt), Jenny (Adam), Chris (Anie), Ben (Aliex), Katie, Jill and Charlie, adored great grandmother of 6 great grandchildren, dear sister-in-law of David (late Myrna) Pfalzgraf and Don (Carol) Marshall, also survived by loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Thursday April 23, 2020. Age 84 years. Private Services will be held for the family. If desired memorials may be made to Hope Lutheran Church or . Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home serving the family. www.dwifuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020