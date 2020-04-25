Services
Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home Inc
2880 Boudinot Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 922-1010
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Pfalzgraf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Pfalzgraf

Add a Memory
Virginia Pfalzgraf Obituary
Virginia Pfalzgraf

Virginia V. "Ginny" Pfalzgraf (nee VanLieu), beloved wife of the late R. Richard Pfalzgraf, loving mother of Robert (Gail) Pfalzgraf, Ellen (Chuck) Gundrum and John (Billi-Jo) Pfalzgraf, cherished grandmother of Emily (Matt), Jenny (Adam), Chris (Anie), Ben (Aliex), Katie, Jill and Charlie, adored great grandmother of 6 great grandchildren, dear sister-in-law of David (late Myrna) Pfalzgraf and Don (Carol) Marshall, also survived by loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Thursday April 23, 2020. Age 84 years. Private Services will be held for the family. If desired memorials may be made to Hope Lutheran Church or . Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home serving the family. www.dwifuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -