Spring Grove Funeral Home-Elden Good Chapel
2620 Erie Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45208
(513) 681-7526
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Cincinnati - Virginia R. Eaton (nee Rathkamp), 96 of Cincinnati, OH passed away peacefully on November 29, 2019. Virginia was born to William and Margaret Rathkamp, in Cincinnati, OH, on March 21, 1923.

Virginia is survived by her children William Cooper (Julia) Eaton, James (Carrie) Eaton, Jr., Sarah (John) Bissell, Tricia Rogers, 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband James E. Eaton.

Visitation will be held at the Spring Grove Funeral Home Elden A. Good Chapel (2620 Erie Ave 45208) on Sunday, December 8, 2019, from 12 noon until 2 pm. Funeral services will be private. Virginia will be laid to rest at Spring Grove Cemetery. Memorial donations can be directed to .

Online condolences can be shared at www.SpringGrove.org.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
