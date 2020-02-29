|
Virginia Ruth Malott
Batavia - Virginia Ruth Malott, 88, of Batavia, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 at Anderson Mercy Hospital. She was born July 16, 1931 in Rock Castle County, Kentucky, daughter of the late Lewis and Florida Nichols Doan. She was married to the late Allen E. Malott, who passed away in 2015. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Linda Dodd; siblings, Jr. Doan, Edna (Bill) Knox, Dorothy Kempf and Ray Doan and a sister-in-law Rose Doan. Ruth was a fun loving, whitty, family-oriented person who loved to uphold holiday traditions and host all family gatherings at her house. She loved to sew, quilt, raise flower gardens, cooking and vacationing. Ruth never met a stranger and people were always surprised about how funny of a person she was. She is survived by her children, Tom (Janet) Chaney and Wanda (Larry) Anderson; grandchildren, Sean (Suzy) Chaney, Angie (Quentin Cox) Chaney, Steph (Corey) Agard, Josh Dodd, Tammy O'Toole and Chris (Michelle) Anderson; great-grandchildren, Jaeger and Brynnlie Larson, Aiden Iker and Jessie O'Toole; siblings, Burgess (Sandy) Doan, Bobby Doan, Lou (Pat Kucks) Bulthouse, Rosie (Bryan) McClain, Jesse (Renee) Doan and sisters-in-law, Barb and Mary Doan. Family will receive friends from 12:00 PM, until the time of the funeral service at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, 177 W. Main St. (SR 125), Amelia. Pastor Nicole Henderson-Johns will officiate. Burial will follow at Batavia-Union Cemetery in Batavia. Please sign her online tribute wall at www.ecnurre.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020