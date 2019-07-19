|
Virginia Schuchter
Dayton - Virginia Schuchter (nee: Hirth), 90, of Dayton, KY, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Virginia loved her grandchildren dearly, the Cincinnati Red's and playing bingo at the Newport Elks. Virginia was born August 23, 1928 in Newport, KY to the late John & Elizabeth (nee: Ferry) Hirth. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Joseph Schuchter, Sister, Shirley McFarland and Brothers, Arthur Hirth & Albert Hirth. Virginia is survived by her Loving Daughter, Connie Schuchter, Son, Louis (Sue) Schuchter, Granddaughter, Kayla Schuchter, Grandson, Kyle Schuchter, Sisters, Helen Watson, Loretta Jordan, Marion (Floyd) Brown & Mildred Meier. Funeral ceremony will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made in the form of masses at St. Bernard Church, Dayton, KY., or to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 7388 Turfway Rd., Florence, KY 41042. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp & Erschell Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 19, 2019