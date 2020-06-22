VIRGINIA "GINNY SUE" SUSAN WILSHIRE
Corinth - Virginia "Ginny Sue" Susan Wilshire, 73, of Corinth, KY, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020. Born in Covington, KY on April 8, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Virginia and Frank Wilshire II. Ginny Sue worked for St. Elizabeth for over 25 years before her retirement. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister: Sharon Wilshire. Ginny Sue is survived by her sons: Joe (Julie) Conley and Toby Walker; daughter: Gina (Kevin) Berkemeier; brothers: Frank Wilshire III and Mike (Sally) Wilshire and grandchildren: Kenda (William) Levin and Jake Berkemeier. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association at Heart.org. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 22 to Jun. 28, 2020.