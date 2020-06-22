Virginia Susan "Ginny Sue" Wilshire
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
VIRGINIA "GINNY SUE" SUSAN WILSHIRE

Corinth - Virginia "Ginny Sue" Susan Wilshire, 73, of Corinth, KY, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020. Born in Covington, KY on April 8, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Virginia and Frank Wilshire II. Ginny Sue worked for St. Elizabeth for over 25 years before her retirement. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister: Sharon Wilshire. Ginny Sue is survived by her sons: Joe (Julie) Conley and Toby Walker; daughter: Gina (Kevin) Berkemeier; brothers: Frank Wilshire III and Mike (Sally) Wilshire and grandchildren: Kenda (William) Levin and Jake Berkemeier. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association at Heart.org. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 22 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Serenity Funeral Care
40 W 6th Street
Covington, KY 41011
(859) 491-6000
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved