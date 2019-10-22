Services
Hodapp Funeral Home Carthage
7401 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45216
(513) 821-0805
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Crank
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia T. (Tooker) Crank

Add a Memory
Virginia T. (Tooker) Crank Obituary
Virginia T. Crank (nee Tooker)

Cincinnati - Beloved wife of the late Rev. Donald M. Crank. Dear mother of Jim Crank, Linda Friedman and the late David Crank. Also survived by 6 grandchildren and preceded in death by a grandson. Virginia passd away Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at the age of 92. Visitation at Hodapp Funeral Home, 7401 Vine St., Carthage, Friday from 2 p.m. until funeral service at 3 p.m. Graveside Saturday 1 p.m. at Mitchell Cemetery in Mitchell, IN. Memorials may be made to Literacy and Evangelism International (LEI), 1800 S. Jackson Ave., Tulsa, OK 74107. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now