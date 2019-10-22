|
Virginia T. Crank (nee Tooker)
Cincinnati - Beloved wife of the late Rev. Donald M. Crank. Dear mother of Jim Crank, Linda Friedman and the late David Crank. Also survived by 6 grandchildren and preceded in death by a grandson. Virginia passd away Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at the age of 92. Visitation at Hodapp Funeral Home, 7401 Vine St., Carthage, Friday from 2 p.m. until funeral service at 3 p.m. Graveside Saturday 1 p.m. at Mitchell Cemetery in Mitchell, IN. Memorials may be made to Literacy and Evangelism International (LEI), 1800 S. Jackson Ave., Tulsa, OK 74107. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019